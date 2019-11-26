Expect busy roads ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday

49 million Americans are expected to drive to their Thanksgiving destination this year, according to AAA. That is an almost 3 percent increase from last year, and the most people on the roads for Thanksgiving since 2005.

Inclement weather will also cause issues for people traveling west of Wisconsin. In our home state, AAA estimates one million people will be hitting the roads to travel for Thanksgiving, another increase from last year.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, AAA estimates Wednesday will be the worst day for travel, with delays up to four times longer than average. It recommends people avoid leaving during the evening rush hour between 4 and 7 p.m.

Wisconsin State Patrol said they have extra officers on staff for the holiday travel and that people should pack their patience.

