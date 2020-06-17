'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes

Prosecutors say "That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson has been charged with the rapes of three women in the early 2000s.

The three counts of rape by force or fear announced Wednesday come after a three-year investigation of the 44-year-old Masterson.

The charges were filed Tuesday and an arrest warrant was issued. It's not clear whether he has been taken into custody.

An attorney for Masterson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Masterson denied the allegations in a statement when they investigation was made public in 2017.

