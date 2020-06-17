'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes

FILE - In this March 24, 2014 file photo, actor Danny Masterson arrives at Youth for Human Rights International Celebrity Benefit at Beso Hollywood in Los Angeles. Los Angeles police are investigating after three women reported being sexually assaulted by Masterson in the early 2000s, but the actor denies the allegations, which he says are motivated by the producer of an anti-Scientology television series. An LAPD spokesman confirmed the investigation Friday, March 3, 2017, but declined to provide additional details. (Photo by Annie I. Bang/Invision/AP, File)
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Prosecutors say "That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson has been charged with the rapes of three women in the early 2000s.

The three counts of rape by force or fear announced Wednesday come after a three-year investigation of the 44-year-old Masterson.

The charges were filed Tuesday and an arrest warrant was issued. It's not clear whether he has been taken into custody.

An attorney for Masterson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Masterson denied the allegations in a statement when they investigation was made public in 2017. 

 