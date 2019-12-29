‘That could have been us’: Mother and daughter fly helicopter tour just days before crash

An Ohio mother and daughter are sharing their story, following news of a deadly crash in Hawaii.

The crash happened on Thursday, when seven people were aboard a sightseeing helicopter tour of the Na Pali Coast. Among the victims were 47-year-old Amy Gannon and 13-year-old Jocelyn Gannon of Madison.

NBC15 News spoke with Alayna Hoop of Lancaster, Ohio, who climbed aboard the same helicopter tour with her 12-year-old daughter just 12 days before the Gannons. Hoop shared receipts with our crews confirming her trip was with the same company, Safari Helicopters.

Hoop says her daughter was scared of the flight, but says she felt safe aboard the helicopter.

“I felt guilty because I [thought], ‘There was nothing we need to worry about.' So when I saw that, I mean things happen of course. But it just felt like my heart went out to them because that could have been us,” Hoop says.

She calls the whole incident “surreal.”

“It was a mother/daughter and I look at that and think, you know, ‘That could have been us. We were close.’”

Officials in Hawaii discovered the wreck on Friday, one day after the crash. According to a flight manifest, there were four adults and three children aboard. Those killed in the crash include Amy and Jocelyn Gannon, 69-year-old pilot Paul Matero and a family of four visiting from Switzerland.

Searches were postponed multiple times due to weather. Officials have recovered six bodies, but are still searching for the seventh.

Safari Helicopters offered its condolences to the families of the victims Saturday, and said it was cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

“The Safari Helicopter family, along with the broader community, mourn the loss of seven lives that were on Thursday’s sightseeing flight," the company said, in a statement. "We mourn with the family members of those who were lost in the tragic accident.”

