'That's literally what I get paid to do': JJ Watt's steely Houston Texans training pass makes the rounds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- JJ Watt's training camp pass for the Houston Texans made the rounds on social Thursday.

Darren Rovell posted to twitter, saying about the pass: “Photo on @JJWatt’s training camp pass looks like he’s ready to tackle someone...”

Watt responded: “That’s literally what I get paid to do.”




 