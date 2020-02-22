The Beloit International Film Festival celebrates 15 years

The Beloit International Film Festival is a 10-day event that pays tribute to the power of film and the excitement of independent films from around the world. More than 100 films will be screened, ranging in genres from features to documentaries and shorts.

BIFF is scheduled for February 21- March 1, and this year marks its 15th season. During the festival, people are able to ask the filmmakers questions and share their passions for independent film making.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the Beloit Film Festival website.