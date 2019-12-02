The Holiday Train is back in Wisconsin!

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is chugging back through Wisconsin this week.

The famous Holiday Train stopped by Sturtevant and Caledonia in southeastern Wisconsin today. On Tuesday the train will head through Wauwatosa, Hartland, Oconomowoc, Watertown and Columbus.

And then on Dec. 4, the holiday train will be in Portage, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston, Tomah, Sparta and finally ending in La Crosse.

As many of you remember, the Holiday Train made several Wisconsin stops last December.

The event is free and helps fight hunger in local communities. The company hopes people will open up their cupboards and wallets to give donations to their local food banks. In addition, CP makes a donations at each stop.

Each Holiday Train is about 1,000 feet in length with 14 decorated rail cars. The cars are decorated with hundreds of thousands of LED lights and holiday designs.

You can learn more on the Pacific Holiday Train’s website.