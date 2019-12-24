The Holiday Wave: Hundreds 'wave' in a new tradition at Iowa children's hospital

Hundreds gathered outside the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital on Monday night to take part in what might be the beginning of a new tradition that borrows from another one.

The Wave has been a growing tradition at Iowa Hawkeye football games, where teams and fans wave to the 12th floor of the neighboring children's hospital at the end of the first quarter.

On this night, a group looked to expand the heart-warming tradition to the holiday season, creating what they called "The Holiday Wave."

For Jessica Smith and Lyndsey Coyer, they were a part of the trio to put together an idea to extend the Hawkeye football tradition into the off-season.

"I started asking some people for some help and then it just kind of, just spiraled," Smith said.

Smith, Coyer, and Amanda Welch organized the event on Facebook, and through word-of-mouth. Within weeks, thousands said they were interested in attending, and hundreds actually did.

As families looked on from their hospital windows, lights and sirens from fire trucks and police cars casually passed by, adding to the many that stood along the sidewalks with flashlights and glow sticks waving up to the hospital.

"[We're] letting them know that we think and pray about them daily and just want them to know that they're being thought of," Kelly Weber, who brought her family out to the event, said.

"We're out here thinking about them and that we wholeheartedly pray for their well being and we're here for them," Welch said.

For 15 minutes, a string of lights waved in unison. Among the last to leave, the mother/daughter duo of Fonda Weber and Rachel Goodell.

"Getting to watch it on TV every week, I don't get to be here," Goodell, who came from Houston to visit her family, said. "It's nice to watch it and see all these people waving and saying 'we care about you, we're thinking about you.'"

"It's such a small thing that we can do and it can make such a difference to anybody, whether it's a kid or a parent or just another random person," Weber said.

Proving to be a small gesture that quickly grew in numbers, but left a massive impact. Organizers said after seeing the success of the inaugural Holiday Wave, they will plan to do it again next year.