The Iowa caucuses happened in Milwaukee too

Four delegates that heading to county conventions Iowa didn't caucus in the Hawkeye State. In fact, they were hours away - at a satellite caucus in Milwaukee.

For some of the voters it was their first time picking a candidate from that far away.

And, it didn't take long. The entire voting process, held at Marquette University, included seven voters and wrapped up in under ten minutes

Candidates' representatives made the trip though, making one last effort to sway voters.

The process for them though is the same as it was for everyone who was actuall in the state. In all, Marquette was one of 25 out-of-state locations. Three of them, even, were overseas.

For those seven voters, they enjoy the reputation of being first, even if that means casting ballots miles away from their home turf. They call it a win for democracy.