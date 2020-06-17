The Juneteenth flag will fly over the Wisconsin capitol on Friday

For the first time in state history, the flag that celebrates the end ov slavery in the United States will fly over the Wisconsin State Capitol building. Gov. Tony Evers signed the order to raise the Juneteenth flag on Friday to mark the holiday.

“As a state that sees some of the most disparate outcomes for Black Wisconsinites, it is as important as ever that we recognize and reflect on our history, celebrate Black resiliency, and move forward in solidarity and strength toward a more racially equitable and just society,” Gov. Evers said.

Wisconsin formally recognized the holiday in 2009, becoming the 36th state in the nation to do so, the Evers Administration said. Currently, 47 states and the District of Columbia all mark the holiday.

“This year, Juneteenth has particular significance as we find ourselves in the midst of a movement for racial justice and an end to systemic racism,” said Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. “We have won significant freedoms since 1619, but our work will not be over until all Black lives matter by way of equity and the opportunity to thrive.”

On that day, the Rainbow Pride Flag that has joined the American flag all month atop the Capitol will be removed and then it will return on Saturday. The POW-MIA flag that flies over the North wing will continue to fly there.