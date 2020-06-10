The Lafayette County Fair is still happening

The coronavirus pandemic may have forced the cancellation of the Wisconsin State Fair and many other county fairs, but Lafayette Co. fair is still on, organizers announced Wednesday.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the fair's board met Tuesday night and voted to go ahead with the event, scheduled to run between July 15-19. It also reminded exhibitors, they only have until the end of the day Wednesday to submit their entries.

The board has not solve all of the logistical concerns, including social distancing and crowd size, and plans to meet next week to iron out those details.

It is cautioning attendees that some parts of this year's fair may not be "normal" and some activities will be changed. "As we figure this stuff out, we will let y'all know," the post read.