The Nutcracker ballet takes the stage at the Overture Center

'The Nutcracker' is a ballet that is more than 100 years old. The story line hasn't changed as dancers perform the journey of Clara when her Nutcracker gift magically comes to life and she travels to the land of sweets.

Unlike other ballets 'The Nutcracker' features a lot of children dancers from the Madison Ballet School. Rachelle Butler, the School Director, said that is what makes this ballet inspiring. "Kids come and they see other kids on stage and they realize 'that could be me! I could do that'," Butler said.

The Madison Ballet starts rehearsing in October and opening night is December 20 at the Overture Center. The ballet runs until December 28. Tickets range from $11 for children and seniors then starting at $16 for adults up to $65.

"There's a battle and then there's the beauty of the snow queen and the flowers so I think that because it has both ends of the spectrum, you know there's a lot of acting in the beginning and dancing in the second half that it can be enjoyed by a big group of people," Butler said.

People will also hear the musical talents of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra who is accompanying the ballet.

