'Anastasia' takes the stage at the Overture Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Head to the Overture Center for a performance of "Anastasia" based on the well known movie.
The show tells the story of Anya, a brave young woman who is on a mission to discover her mysterious past.
Tari Kelly, who plays Countess Lily, is one of the show's comedic stars. For Kelly, performing at the Overture Center is a homecoming for her.
She graduated from Madison East High School and starred in her first Musical with the Madison Theatre Guild at 13-years-old.
The Sunday, August 4th performances run at 1:00pm and at 6:30pm at the Overture Center.
