'Anastasia' takes the stage at the Overture Center

Head to the Overture Center for a performance of "Anastasia" based on the well known movie.

The show tells the story of Anya, a brave young woman who is on a mission to discover her mysterious past.

Tari Kelly, who plays Countess Lily, is one of the show's comedic stars. For Kelly, performing at the Overture Center is a homecoming for her.

She graduated from Madison East High School and starred in her first Musical with the Madison Theatre Guild at 13-years-old.

The Sunday, August 4th performances run at 1:00pm and at 6:30pm at the Overture Center.

