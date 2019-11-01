The Packers are taking nominations for FAN Hall of Fame now

The Green Bay Packers want to honor another one of their biggest fans again this year.

The Packers announced the search is underway to find the 22nd inductee into its FAN Hall of Fame. They are currently accepting nominations and will be taking them through the end of the month.

Fans are free to submit their own names or the name of a friend or relative, the team explained. To enter, they will need to submit an essay of 500 words or less detailing why they deserve to be enshrined as well as a photo of that person.

Submission will take place online at www.packers.com/FHOF.

People without internet access, however, can mail their nominations to the Packers’ front office in Milwaukee. The team recommends sending a copy of the photo in case it gets lost or damaged. The submissions can be sent to:



Green Bay Packers FAN Hall of Fame

330 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1455

Milwaukee, WI 53202

HOW IT WORKS

From all of those submissions, team officials will pick ten finalists and profile their stories on packers.com.

Packers fans will then get to vote for their favorite fan throughout January. Previous inductees and the Packers’ committee will also weigh in on the winner.

The winner will be announced in late February.

The newest member of the Packers FAN Hall of Fame will receive four club seats to a 2020 Packers home game, a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate, a road trip for two to a Packers away game, and a one-year subscription to Packers Plus. And, of course, their names will be added to the list of FAN Hall of Fame nominees in the Packers Hall of Fame.

THE FAN HALL OF FAME

After becoming the first professional football team to honor their players with its own hall of fame, the Packers went on to pay tribute to the ones who watch them every Sunday, creating the FAN Hall of Fame in 1998. Since then, 21 Cheeseheads have been inducted: