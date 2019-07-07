The Physics Experience: Fireworks with milk

Mike Randall with The Physics Experience demonstrates how to make fireworks using whole milk, dish soap, and food coloring.

Pour some milk into the dish. Add a few drops of food coloring near the center. Dip the end of the cotton swab into the dish soap, then into the center of the dish.

You’ll see an “explosion”,as the food coloring moves from the center toward the edges.

Colors will continue to move and swirl, like something is pumping the milk around.

To learn more about The Physics Experience, head to this website.