Taking a plunge for Special Olympics Wisconsin

Hundreds of Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes and fans will plunge into Lake Monona on February 15. In 2019, the event raised over $300,000 for the Special Olympics.

The fundraiser also highlights special groups of plungers, such as the “Super Plunge,” for people who can brave the cold for up to five plunges.

If you’re looking to stay warm, but want to support the Special Olympics, you can register as “Too Chicken to Plunge.” You'll still have the ability to raise pledges, earn incentives, and be part of the fun!