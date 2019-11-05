The Raconteurs film new music video at The House on the Rock

The Raconteurs new music video for "Somedays (I Don't Feel Like Trying)" was filmed at The House on the Rock.

In a post on Facebook from Monday night, the attraction stated, "Just out today!" with a link to the music video.

The Raconteurs posted the video on YouTube writing in the caption that the video was shot at The House on the Rock in Spring Green, Wisconsin.

Nancy Schaaf from The House on the Rock said the music video was shot on September 16 late in the day and evening. She said the director and others in the band and production group had visited the attraction prior to filming.