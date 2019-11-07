The Salvation Army in need of bell ringers this holiday season

The season of giving has begun and the red kettles are back outside of grocery stores, shops and restaurants.

The Salvation Army's red kettle campaign kicks off in Dane County November 8 through December 24. The bell ringers are all volunteers and so far they have only reached 3,500 volunteer hours out of 23,000 they need to fill.

When you volunteer the money raised from the 64 red kettles throughout Dane County stay locally. The money goes to help after school programs, shelters, Thanksgiving Meals, Christmas Gifts for families and helping in disaster situations.

If you'd like to volunteer find a red kettle near you here.