The Search for Kamille McKinney: Here’s what we know

The search for a 3-year-old girl has intensified days after she was kidnapped from a Birmingham housing community.

Kamille McKinney was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers say she was kidnapped from the front yard of a residence in Tom Brown Village during a birthday party.

Kamille, nicknamed “Cupcake,” was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with leopard-print design and leopard-print shorts with no shoes.

During a news conference Monday, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith confirmed authorities are searching beyond state lines for Kamille.

The AMBER Alert issued for Alabama remains active. On Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey also announced they are finalizing plans to offer a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s) and the location of Kamille. The plans were finalized on Tuesday.