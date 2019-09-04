The Soul's Song combines music, wellness and yoga

Cleansing the mind, body and soul with a different combination of practices that include music lessons, yoga classes and healing arts practices.

The Soul's Song owners Kassy Coleman and her husband James Huschka taught music lessons out of their home for more than 20 years. Lessons in piano, voice, guitar, cello, violin and viola.

Seven years ago Kassy and James started practicing yoga and offering private yoga classes in their home. When the demand reached more than they could accommodate they opened their studio The Soul's Song.

The yoga classes vary from beginner, intermediate and advanced levels. The healing arts practices include Reiki sessions. A healing practice that involves moving energy in the body.

Kassy and James are both trained in Reiki practices.

The grand opening for the new studio is set to open Friday, September 6. People can come try out yoga classes and get informational sessions on Reiki and music lessons Sunday, September 8 starting at 9 a.m.

