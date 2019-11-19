The Sylvee forced to create new Facebook page after online bots spam old one

The Madison music venue, the Sylvee, says it has been forced to create a new events page on Facebook after the old one was overrun with bots.

The Sylvee posted to Facebook on Monday, saying that over the past year the page was “overrun by bots, not only stifling conversations but also scamming people out of their hard earning money.”

The Sylvee, which is owned by Madison-based Frank Productions, said the page has been replaced with a new one called “THE SYLVEE BACKSTAGE Facebook Group.”

The company says the new page is less about promoting the venue’s musicians and more about sharing experiences from concerts with other fans.

According to Sylvee’s new events page, people can also purchase and sell extra tickets from each other on the page.

The Sylvee is located at 25 S. Livingston St. in downtown Madison.

