The Voice of the Badgers gets ready for the Rose Bowl

NBC15s Mike Jacques caught up with Matt Lepay, the broadcaster for the Badgers, ahead of the Rose Bowl.

"l really do try to allow yourself to take it in, to look around." said Lepay.

The Badgers broadcaster also reflected on past experiences at the Rose Bowl.

"At the end of the 3rd quarter when the sun starts to set. You see a little haze coming off the San Gabriel mountains that to me is the best seen the best venue I've ever seen." said Lepay. "Any sport, baseball, basketball, football, the Rose Bowl's the undisputed champ."

Lepay also covers Badger basketball games and the Brewers.