The Wonders of Physics Annual shows will be on Feb. 8-16 and the theme this year is the Physics of Time.

Mike Randall with The Physics Experience previews the show with an experiment about the Rijke Tube.

The Wonders of Physics Annual Shows will be on February 8, 9 and 15, 16 at 2103 Chamberlin Hall on the UW-Madison Campus. Saturday showtimes are at 1:00, 4:00, and 7:00p.m. Sunday shows are at 1:00 and 4:00 p.m.

To reserve your tickets, click here.