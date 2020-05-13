The last time grocery store prices jumped as much as they did last month was 1974

Supermarket shelves aren't just bare in many aisles, the groceries that are there are likely costing shoppers more. No, it's not your imagination, prices did surge last month - and the increases are unprecedented.

According to the Labor Department, the prices of staples, including eggs, meats, and cereals recorded their largest increase in 46 years.

The price of eggs jumped the highest, over 16 percent and, with a 2.9 percent spike, cereals alone went up more in a single month than they ever had previously.

In fact, all six of the major grocery store food categories are up at least 1.5 percent.

The increase was not only large, it was unique for April, prices dropped in most other categories.