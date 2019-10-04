“The line is blurry:” Legal expert weighs in on complaint against Texas judge

The Texas judge who gave convicted murderer Amber Guyger a Bible is being accused of overstepping her authority.

The incident captured the attention of Madison-based group Freedom From Religion Foundation, which is now filing a complaint .

The organization said Judge Tammy Kemp’s actions were unconstitutional and are asking the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct to investigate the incident.

“The judge was using her public office to promote her personal religion, and the power of that office to impose her religion on somebody else, including everybody in the courtroom, not just Amber Guyger,” the director of strategic response for the foundation, Andrew Seidel, said.

Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, was sentenced to ten years in prison after she fatally shot her neighbor. She said she mistook his apartment for her own and thought he was a burglar.

Some argue it was in the judge’s nature and she was just showing compassion after Guyger was found guilty.

A UW-Madison political science professor and affiliate faculty at the law school, Howard Schweber, said the lines are blurry, and it would be useful for the courts to have more guidance on the issue.

“This particular case is a difficult one. My own view is the Freedom From Religion Foundation is overreaching in this case. There is an argument, and it is a good argument that what the judge did was wrong, but it was not dramatically wrong, and I don’t think I would couch this particular issue as a freedom of religion issue,” he said.

Schweber said, while he believes it was unwise of the judge to do this, he does not think anything will ultimately come from the complaint.

“Clearly a very emotional and intense experience for everyone involved. Everyone agrees the judge conducted the trial admirably, so I think this is a poor choice of test case. On the other hand, I think the principle is an important one where it really would be useful to have some guidance for the courts,” he said.

