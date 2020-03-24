The maximum penalty for violating 'Safer at Home' order: 30 days in jail

The Department of Health Services' order urging people not to leave their homes unless necessary and mandating non-essential business close temporarily included a section laying out the maximum penalties for violations.

During Tuesday's news conference, health officials explained that officers won't be out patrolling for violators, if someone is caught they could be taken into custody.

While it does not indicate the likelihood someone would be arrested for violating the order nor the chances of receiving the maximum sentence, the declaration does allow for sentence of up to 30 days in prison or a fine of up to $250.

The statute, Wis. Stat. 252.25, reads:



Any person who willfully violates or obstructs the execution of any state statute or rule, county, city or village ordinance or departmental order under this chapter and relating to the public health, for which no other penalty is prescribed, shall be imprisoned for not more than 30 days or fined not more than $500 or both.

Note: The order did not indicate why there is a difference in fines

The 'Safer at Home' order goes into effect on Wednesday, March 25, and will remain in effect until Friday, April 24, or until another order is issued.

It allows essential businesses to remain open.

Evers explained the mandate is not a lockdown, rather it is an attempt to limit unnecessary trips. People will still be able to go to the grocery store or to the pharmacy or the gas station, among other businesses considered essential.