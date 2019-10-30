The ninjas are coming Friday night! Survey finds most popular costumes

Thousands of Wisconsinites are dressing up and heading out for Halloween on Thursday, but a new survey finds many of them may be lurking in the shadows. It found ninjas will be the most popular get-up in the Badger State.

On a list dominated by superheroes and throwback costumes (here’s looking at you, 1980s), Wisconsin is one of only two states – South Dakota – where ninjas are expected to be the most common costume, the survey finds. Even the researchers were puzzled why.

All of those ninjas may need extra protection by grabbing an extra layer or two when they go out, as temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s and some snow may be headed our way.

In ten states, acid-washed jeans, big hair, and shoulder pads will be everywhere as the Me-First Decade leads the way.

The Jokers going to need to stay out of Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, New Jersey, and Oklahoma because there will be a lot of Batmans roaming the streets. Superheroes are always a popular costume choice. In addition to the Dark Knight, Black Panther tops the list in four East Coast states and D.C. and Spiderman and The Incredibles pop up around the country.

All Hallow’s Eve turns into Fortnight in five states. The people behind the study weren’t surprised by that one, pointing out the popular game broke records with $42.4 billion in revenue last year.

Meanwhile, things get a little more unique elsewhere. Mice are getting a lot of love in the northeast (NY, Mass., and Maine) and cheerleaders are leading the way. Head to the Northwest and you’ll find Rabbits and Bears, however, Wyoming picks the best animals of them all – dinosaurs.

None of those costumes, though, are as cute as the ones over at Unity Health where their newborns competed in their own costume contest, dressing up as grapes, pilots, mermaids, and more.

CASHING IN ON HALLOWEEN

No matter what, people are going to be spending more than ever on Halloween.

The survey predicts $8.8 billion dollars will be spent this year before the holiday ends. That comes out to $86.27 per person. Of course, all of those people flashing back to the 80’s may be able to save a buck by raiding their parents closet or finding that one outfit they can’t believe they used to think was cool.

The survey was based ATT’s All Home Connections which was tracking Google Trends for the year. See the full list.