The only person diagnosed with COVID-19 in Iron Co. has died

The individual who was diagnosed with the first case of COVID-19 confirmed in Iron County has died from complications related to the virus, county health officials say.

In a statement, the county’s Director of Public Health Katie Hampston said their “hearts go out to the family, friends, and community.”

No information about the patient was released.

Hampston also urged Iron County residents to stay home as much as possible and not to leave their houses unless it is essential.

“That is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of our community,” she explained.

Eighth COVID-19 Death in Milwaukee Co.

Also late Thursday, the Milwaukee Co. Medical Examiner’s Office reported a 69-year-old man had died from coronavirus-related symptoms.

His death was the fourth reported by the Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday alone. In all, eight deaths have been reported in the state’s most populous county.

In all 14 people deaths have been reported across the state as of Friday morning.

