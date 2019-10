The stores that will be closed Thanksgiving Day before Black Friday shopping

Holiday shoppers hoping to get an early start on Black Friday might want to check twice. Some retailers will not be open on Thanksgiving Day, according to NBC Chicago.

Here is a list of stores so far that will not open on Thanksgiving:

Ace Hardware

Burlington Coat Factory (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Costco

Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

REI

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Stein Mart

T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

True Value