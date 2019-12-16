The world's oldest couple, ages 106 and 105, celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary

The world’s oldest living couple are celebrating with their senior living community in Austin, Texas after the couple reached their 80th wedding anniversary.

John and Charlotte Henderson have lived a total 211 years and 175 days, according to CNN.

To celebrate the milstone, 106-year-old John picked up 105-year-old Charlotte in a 1920s roadster, a picture strikingly similar to their first date decades ago.

Jason Free, who helped his great uncle and great aunt get recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living couple, tells CNN that "they are a wonderful couple, and an example of a very happy couple, glad to be around each other, travel together and live life.”

"They'll tell you stories of the past, but they don't dwell on the past," Free said, CNN reports.

