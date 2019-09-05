Therapy dogs help kids learn to read aloud

Reading is a huge part of what students study in class and one area school is hoping to get kids excited about it one book and bark at a time.

Mazomanie Elementary School started its therapy dog reading program last year. It is an effort to get kids more comfortable reading to others. It was first started for kids in special education classes.

"Dogs are non-judge mental. They don't snicker and laugh if you make a mistake with your words and they don't try to correct you before you can correct yourself. So it really helps kids feel comfortable and work on their reading,” said Special Education Teacher Sarah Duhr.

The program has now expanded to all students at the school. The dogs come to the school once a week thanks for their owners who are volunteers.

