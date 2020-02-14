Therapy dogs share 'puppy love' with Madison College students

Madison College students got a quick puppy break in between classes on Valentine's Day.

In the Truax Gateway, students could stop and pet three different trained therapy dogs.

Organizers say the dogs can provide emotional support and stress relief.

Pauline Chavez-Hemaidan, a Madison College student, said it was a special surprise to see the dogs when she walked out of class.

"Coming to school can be a sacrifice," said Chavez-Hemaidan. "You carry your kids, your husband, maybe your work in with you and then you walk in and see dogs."

She said it was a great reminder of what the holiday of love is about.

"Valentine's Day is a day to celebrate friendship and love," she added. "I think dogs offer us a lot of friendship and they remind us to give and love unconditionally."

The group tries to bring the trained therapy dogs and their handlers to campus during finals week too.