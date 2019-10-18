‘There is no justice for us’: Nosal family on wrongful death lawsuit

Nearly four years after her murder Caroline Nosal’s family is still seeking justice, now in the form of a lawsuit against Caroline’s former employer.

Caroline Nosal was shot and killed on February 2, 2016 outside the Metro Market in Madison where she worked.

Nosal was gunned down by 26-year-old Christopher O'Kroley. He told police he admitted to plotting the attack after he was suspended and then fired from Metro Market for harassing Nosal. O'Kroley pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison. He died while behind bars at the Waupun Correctional Institution in May 2017 - the same day of what would have been Nosal's birthday.

“There is no justice for us. There's nothing you or anyone else in this entire planet can do to bring Caroline back. She's gone,” said Caroline’s father Jim Nosal, following a court hearing Friday afternoon.

In January 2019, the Nosal family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Kroger Limited Partnership, the owner of Metro Market.

In a hearing on Friday, the judge denied a motion to dismiss the case, but instead called for a three month “discovery period” for the defense to decide how to continue with the case.

Judge Peter Anderson said the future of the case depends on what exactly happened when Caroline left the grocery store, and whether the parking lot, where she was shot, could be considered part of workers’ compensation.

“So I just want to tell you that I think … this case is going to likely stand or fall on this very technical issue of what happened in the parking lot,” Judge Anderson said in the Dane County Circuit Court hearing.

Following the ruling, Jim Nosal said his family is unsure how to move forward; rather than a large payout, they are hoping for changes in the law to prevent future workplace violence and protect others.

“I think it’s more fundamental. Like I said, I really think we need to change the laws,” Nosal told NBC15 News. “Maybe further proceeding with this lawsuit is not really protecting people, but it's just ripping us apart.”

The defense has until January 21, 2020 to decide how to move forward with the case. In the meantime, the Nosal family says it will discuss whether they will continue on with the lawsuit.