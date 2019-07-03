Pete's Burgers soakin' in its 110 year anniversary

What better time to celebrate burgers than around the Fourth of July? Pete's Burgers is celebrating more than 100 years of being open for business.

The quaint stand has been drawing in crowds every summer since 1909.

"It is all in the water," Bill Huser said as he dumped a gallon onto the grill.

The water trick was started back when the creater of the burger, Pete Gokey, was worried about his burgers drying out at a baseball game for firefighters. He dumped water on his skillet pan that he was also cooking onions on. When it came time to serve the crew, everyone was blown away by the great taste.

Gokey went on to have pop-up stands then got a official stand in downtown Prairie Du Chien. It's undergone some changes, like upgrades to the grilling skillet, and the size, however, his family hasn't changed Gokey's message.

"We just love meeting people and being there for our community," Mary Huser, Gokey's granddaughter said.

Mary is married to Bill. Together, they have worked at the stand for more than 30 years. Mary says her whole family has been involved with the stand at one point.

"Everyone starts by peeling onions," Mary said.

Afterall, the onions are one of the most important pieces of the delicious recipe. The rich taste of the burgers has created a rich history. After some famous publications, Pete's Burgers has been visited by people all over the world.

"Some people from Argentina just came here last week," Mary's brother, Paul Gokey, said.

Paul's one of the siblings that plays a helping hand running the stand in the summer, and his son recently started a catering business for Pete's Burgers in Madison.

"We love it. We hope it keeps going even longer," Paul said.

On Saturday, July 6th, Pete's Burgers will have a special event to honor their 110th anniversary.