There may be a chance for Badger Football this Fall after all

There may be a chance Badger Football will be played this fall.

UW spokesperson John Lucas tells NBC15 News that while Dane County Public Health's ban on public gatherings does not apply directly to "units of a state agency," the university will continue to work with Madison and the county to develop a plan for school sports to eventually restart.

Lucas adds UW Athletics is aware of the phases of Dane County's reopening plan, called "Forward Dane," as it relates to gatherings.

Read the full statement: