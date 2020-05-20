There may be a chance for Badger Football this Fall after all

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- There may be a chance Badger Football will be played this fall.
UW spokesperson John Lucas tells NBC15 News that while Dane County Public Health's ban on public gatherings does not apply directly to "units of a state agency," the university will continue to work with Madison and the county to develop a plan for school sports to eventually restart.
Lucas adds UW Athletics is aware of the phases of Dane County's reopening plan, called "Forward Dane," as it relates to gatherings.
Read the full statement:
"UW Athletics is aware of the planning phases incorporated into the Forward Dane plan from Public Health Madison & Dane County as it relates to gatherings. UW-Madison participates in an ongoing partnership with local and state health authorities.
Currently, the Big Ten Conference is evaluating plans for a return to competition, with the health and safety of student athletes and spectators as its most important consideration.
While the local PHMDC order does not apply directly to units of a state agency, the university will continue to consult closely with the city and county as conference and university reopening plans continue to develop."