Thermal imaging drone used to find missing man in Sun Prairie

A 57-year-old man was found Thursday morning after he suffered a medical event and was missing from his car in Sun Prairie.

According to the Sun Prairie Police Department, an officer spotted a vehicle in a field off of O’Keeffe Avenue around 2:40 a.m. The car’s engine was running and unoccupied with the door open.

More officers were called and searched the area. The family was contacted and the man was not heard from since the previous afternoon. A K9 unit was requested from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office to assist with tracking the man.

The Sun Prairie Police Department asked Madison Police officers to assist with a thermal imaging drone. The search with the drone began around 3:25 a.m. The drone was able to pick up a thermal signature and the man was founding lying in a culvert roughly 20 minutes later.

Authorities said the man was alive, but incoherent. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. According to the Sun Prairie Police Department, the 57-year-old had a “medically significant event” and likely drove into the field and wandered away from his vehicle.