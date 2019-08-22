These babies got dressed up for the Wizard of Oz anniversary

A Pennsylvania hospital found just about the cutest way to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Wizard of Oz.

On Thursday, West Penn Hospital shared pictures on Facebook of their newborn babies dressed up as characters from the classic film.

From a baby Dorothy with her ruby red booties to knitted costumes of cowardly lions and tin men (knit men). There’s even a Wicked Witch of the West, who, of course, is bawling up a storm!

They are all so cute, it only goes to prove, there’s no place like… a Pittsburgh hospital.

Sunday will mark the 80 years since Wizard of Oz was released.