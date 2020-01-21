Thief cuts lock, steals car keys from West Side gym locker, Madison police say

Madison police are on the lookout for a 2014 GMC Arcadia after someone cut a lock off a gym locker and stole the keys, says Madison Police.

It happened at the Princeton Club on Watts Road Sunday night, said Madison Police spokesman Joel DeSpain. He said a 17-year-old put the keys and other items in her locker and when she returned, the lock was cut and found multiple items gone.

DeSpain said an employee said a couple of teenagers asked to use the restroom around the time of the theft. The SUV was seen on the road a couple of times by law enforcement since the crime, but did not chase it per department policy.