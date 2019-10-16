Thieves breaking into men's lockers at local gym, stealing valuables

At least two men are wanted for stealing valuables from men’s lockers in a local gym.

Madison police say victims have reported credit cards and other valuables stolen from lockers at the Princeton Club on the city’s east side.

Thefts are reported as far back as January 2019.

The suspects opened unlocked lockers, and broke open lockers secured with a padlock, police say.

The suspects then maxed out the stolen credit cards at nearby stores, often buying gift cards and electronics.

Surveillance photos of two men connected to the thefts are posted above. Anyone with information should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

