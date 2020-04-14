Thieves run after crashing stolen car, leaving it running and still in drive

Madison police said young car thieves ran from a stolen SUV Monday morning after crashing it into a parked minivan.

The suspects left the 2019 Honda CRV significantly damaged, still running and still in drive on Park Edge Drive around 6:30 a.m.

A witness saw four young men, all wearing hoods, taking off on foot. One appeared to be limping badly.

The stolen CRV had been left unlocked, with keys inside, when it was stolen from outside of a Watts Road apartment building on March 24.