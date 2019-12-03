Thieves steal large number of instruments from UW Humanities building

The UW-Madison Police Department is investigating after a large number of musical instruments were stolen from the Humanities building during the Thanksgiving recess.

Police say suspects broke into the building’s basement at 455 N. Park St. and stole the instruments between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1.

Authorities have not released the number of instruments stolen or what they may be worth.

UW police ask that anyone with information about this crime to contact them at (608) 264-2677.

UW police offered tips:

- Be aware of suspicious activity, such an unknown person trying to open various doors to see if they are unlocked.

- Lock your door and secure your belongings, even if you’re going to be gone for a short period of time, especially if you’re in a building that’s open to the public. It takes just seconds for someone to steal your property.

