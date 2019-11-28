Last minute rush for Thanksgiving meals

If you had to run out to the store today for a last minute ingredient for your turkey dinner, you weren't alone!

Metcalfe's Market at Madison's Hilldale Mall was open today from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m., and the store director estimates about 2,400 people walked through the doors today.

"I'm from Minneapolis, so I didn't come in until last night," explains Rachel Klaven, "[I] Found out what I needed to make this morning and decided to come in."

"A lot of people enjoy the hubbub of last minute shopping," adds store director Jim Meier, "Others pick up their premade holiday dinners from us today, so we need to be ready for them."

Meier says they see double digit increases in their premade dinner orders every year.

And if you've ever wondered what happens to the Thanksgiving meal items that aren't sold by the holiday? Metcalfe's donates them to local food pantries.