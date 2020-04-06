Third Dane Co. inmate tests postive for COVID-19

A third Dane County jail inmate has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Monday morning, saying the inmate is now in isolation in a segregation cell. The jail’s medical staff is monitoring his symptoms.

His name was not released.

The housing pod where he had been staying has been cleaned, including all linens and clothing, plus it was treated with a Sytron UV Emitter, the Sheriff’s Office explained.

Two other inmates had previously tested positive for coronavirus. One of the individuals has been released from custody, while the other inmate has reportedly recovered.

The Sheriff’s Office says it continues to monitor all inmates for signs they contracted the virus. It also noted that the number of inmates at its three facilities has fallen by more than a third since March 13, from 747 to 482.