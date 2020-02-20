Third grader wins $1,000 scholarship for cabbage plant

A North Carolina third grader is $1,000 richer after winning a statewide agricultural contest.

Esmee Delien was awarded the scholarship by the Bonnie Plants company for growing a 46 pound cabbage last year.

She received her award at Pink Hill Elementary in Lenoir County with hundreds of her classmates on hand.

Bonnie Plants provides seeds to students across the state who then work with their teachers to learn more about growing plants and produce.

Third grade teacher Jennifer Grubbs says she wants students to know where their food comes from. "Just going to the store and picking a vegetable up, there's so much more involved in it. It's a whole process. I just want to instill them a love of growing plants and seeing it from seed to plant."

Esmee and her parents can spend her winnings on any educational opportunity they would like.