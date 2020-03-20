Third-party delivery companies assist struggling restaurants

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dine-in options are no longer available in Wisconsin amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and restaurants have been struggling to stay open. Many of these businesses have been relying on delivery services to keep them going.

"We're just doing what we can every day to make sure we have some income coming in."

Tory Miller is the chef and co-owner of Graze in downtown Madison. He said it has been hard to keep up financially in a week full of changes.

"If you could imagine doing 90% less in revenue... that's what it is," Miller said.

Now Graze offers in restaurant pick-up and uses the delivery service Eat Street, to reach customers.

"Spring break is usually our slowest time, but right now it's our busiest time," Brower said.

Delivery driver Dennis Brower said it's his mission to help keep restaurants in business, no matter what happens next.

"Keep the restaurants busy. We've all got to hang in there," Brower said.

"If we didn't have a way to deliver to people, we've have even fewer orders," Miller said. "Other than that, how to we survive beyond that?”

If you'd like to avoid contact with the delivery driver altogether, all customers can request that their food be left on the doorstep.

There are a number of apps and websites for food delivery, including Eat Street, Grubhub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats.