Thirteen-year-old raises more than $5,000 for non-profit through hockey

A Monroe Youth Hockey Association player, Ethan Rosenstiel, asked his parents for three years if he could put together some type of charity for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Green County.

On Sunday, he finally had that opportunity.

"He kept asking us, and we would say no," Ethan's Mom, Kari Rosenstiel said. "We just didn't know how to go about it ourselves!"

Ethan's mom and dad didn't have to worry, because he knew what he wanted to do. He planned a charity hockey game at the end of the season with help from some of his classmates. They got more than 30 sponsors to get on board and contribute either monetarily or by donating items for a silent auction.

"I knew I wanted to do something to help people that didn't have the opportunities that I did," Ethan said.

With help from the community, more than $5,000 was raised and donated to Big Brother Big Sister of Green County.

"It is just really special to see him do this," Kari said.