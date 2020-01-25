This Oklahoma puppy appears to have a third ear

There's a bit of a medical mystery at an Oklahoma pet rescue.

A puppy there named Trip has beautiful eyes and fur -- and what appears to be a third ear. He's staying at Mutt Misfits, where he seems to fit in, although, Trip is experiencing some health issues, like seizures and walking a bit off-balance.

"So we can tell it's definitely connected, like greater than just the skin. It's not just like a skin tag. But what exactly it leads to only the CT is going to tell us," dog rescuer Heather Herndandez said.

Mutt Misfits is hoping they can find some answers for him soon and are raising money to get him that CT scan.