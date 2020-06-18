“This case is going to continue months, if not years:” local experts weigh in on DACA decision

The United States Supreme Court ruled Thursday President Trump cannot end legal protections for young immigrants. The ‘Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals’ Program, known as DACA, has allowed nearly 800,000 so-called ‘Dreamers’ to stay in the country and avoid deportation.

There are more than 700 DACA recipients in Wisconsin, according to the Immigration Affairs Supervisor with the Dane Co. Dept. of Human Services, Fabiola Hamdan.

Hamdan said the ruling allows dreamers to reapply for their permit every two years to be in the United States, but there is still a lot of work to be done when it comes to immigration reform.

“It’s a small battle that we won, I may say, but at the same time, I think we have to be vigilant and keep advocating for DACA recipients to become U.S. citizens or give them a path to citizenship,” she said.

The president tried to end the Obama-era program, calling it illegal. The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the federal government failed to give an adequate justification for ending the program.

In a Facebook live event on Thursday, local advocates addressed the decision. Laura Graham, a staff attorney at the Community Immigration Law Center (CILC) in Madison, said it is important to know this decision ultimately delayed the resolution of the future of DACA.

“What’s going to happen now is the case is going to return back down to the lower courts for further consideration. So specifically, the Dept. of Homeland Security now has the opportunity to provide a different or additional justification for the Trump administration’s decision to end DACA,” she said.

Graham further explained it is unlikely the DACA question will be resolved before the next presidential election.

“This case is going to continue for months, if not years,” she said.

