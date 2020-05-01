'This is what small communities do': A tractor tribute for a beloved farmer

These times of social distancing are changing every aspect of our normal lives, from how we connect, to how we mourn. But the pandemic didn't stop friends and family of a beloved Bloomington, Wis. farmer from celebrating his life.

A 'tractor tribune' by the Bloomington community for Milo Crubel. (Source: WMTV)

Church bells, and tractors, a combination you don't hear often, but for today, final farewell for a man many knew in the Bloomington community.

A pillar of the community, Milo Crubel was a well-known farmer and beloved father and husband. But what most people will miss, is that was something Chad Wehrle remembers fondly. He wanted to pay his respects while acknowledging social distancing.

"I started making phone calls, and this is what small communities do,” Wehrle says.

Dozens of tractors from area farms showed up and escorted the procession through downtown Bloomington, all in Milo's honor.