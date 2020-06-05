Beloit seamstress creates new face mask that lets you take a sip all while staying safe

A woman in Beloit has come up with a creative new face mask that allows you to stay safe while enjoying your favorite beverage.

“I was trying to find something that I could do that was needed but different,” said Nicole Koeberl.

Koeberl is a seamstress in Beloit. She usually sews garments for equestrian shows. But with all horse shows canceled for the foreseeable future due to COVID-19, Koeberl found a new way to put her talent to use.

She came up with a face mask that has a hole in the side that you can put a straw through for easy access to drinks. That way you don’t have to remove your mask to take a sip. The hole in the mask is a metal gromit that has a flap of Velcro over it when it’s not in use.

“It’s absolutely insane. The first day I had it listed on Esty, sales were coming in every minute,” she said. “It was outrageous, so everyone has just been in love with them,”

Koeberl says every mask is handmade and they come in a variety of patterns and sizes. Each mask costs anywhere from $15-$30, depending on the size and the material used.

“I had an order this morning from a lady who was one of my first shipments out. She showed all of her friends over the week and she ordered 30 more this morning!”

Koeberl says the masks have been on sale for about two weeks and so far she’s sold about 250 of them. She says they are not difficult to make but they are time consuming. She has help from her family, but she says she’s been working on the masks pretty much everyday from morning until night.

She has had orders come from all over the U.S. and even from Canada and Hong Kong.

