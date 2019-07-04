Thousands celebrate Independence Day at the ‘World’s Biggest Little Parade’

Token Creek, a small unincorporated town in Dane Co., is home to an Independence Day tradition that just keeps getting bigger.

In its 38th year, what has been coined the ‘World’s Biggest Little Parade’ draws thousands of people from across the state to celebrate Independence Day.

Marc Lovitcott, one of the organizers of the parade, said the parade’s authenticity and quirkiness keep people coming back year after year.

“We draw in sometimes over ten thousand people to this event. We hear from people all the time who come from all parts of the state, sometimes even out of state," Lovicott said.

For decades, people from all over have kept the traditions of the parade alive, such as the circle of freedom, where everyone at the parade holds hands and sings ‘Proud to be an American.’

“You don’t need a five million dollar parade- this is America,” said one parade-goer, Debra Kirchner.

Lovicott said the circle of freedom is something people look forward to every year.

"Once everybody gets together and you feel that vibe and you think about some of the turmoil going on in this country and some of the disagreements and politics, you realize we are all in this together, we are all one big group and we are celebrating our nation today," he said.

The event is one of the main fundraisers for the Token Creek Lion’s Club. All of the money raised at the event goes right back to the community through scholarships and charities.

Lovicott said, over the years, the event has raised more than $20,000.

NBC15’s Amy Pflugshaupt, among other notable community figures, also attended the event to judge the parade entries.

